Multiple track and field athletes take first place at respective meets

By: Aidan Cyr on April 27, 2017.

Colby’s Track and Field athletes were all over the northeast this weekend. The women competed in three different states, while the men competed in the Maine Championship meet.

The men came away with multiple top finishes, and placed third out of six teams with 81 points. Ahead of Colby were Bowdoin (222 points), and Bates (208.5 points). The big stories on the day were Brian Sommers ’17 and James O’Donnell ’18 taking home first place in their events. Sommers won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.16 seconds. O’Donnell’s time of 56.11 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles propelled him to first place as well. First-year Sage Bailin placed second in the same event with a time of 56.28 seconds. Bailin also placed sixth in the triple jump for the Mules. The 400-meter relay team for the Mules, who broke the school record at Tufts on April 15, dominated the race with a time of 42.18 seconds. Bates came in second place with a time of 43.39 seconds. Roy Donnelly ’17, Sommers, Landon Summers ’17, and Marques Houston ’18 made up the relay team for the Mules. Silas Eastman ’17 and Griffin Gagnon ’17 both had strong performances in the 5,000-meter race, finishing second and third respectively with times of 15 minutes 0.2 seconds and 15 minutes 3.78 seconds. The men beat Southern Maine, U. Maine-Farmington, and Husson.

The three stars for the women were Michaela Garrett ’20, Jenna Athanasopoulos ’20, and Caitlin Lawlor ’18. The Aloha Relays at Bowdoin was a monster day for Garrett as she won the hammer throw with a distance of 153 feet and six inches. Garrett also placed second in the discus throw with a throw of 114 feet and four inches, and fifth in the shot put with a 34 feet 11.75-inch throw. This strong performance for Garrett continues her incredible senior season filled with first place finishes and records. Other athletes were in Massachusetts at Holy Cross competing in the heptathlon. Athanasopoulos scored 4,458 points which put her in fifth place out of 19 competitors. First-year Emma O’Hara also competed in the heptathlon placing ninth. Caitlin Lawlor ’18 was in New Jersey this weekend competing at Princeton University. Lawlor placed 12th in the 1,500-meter race with a time of 4 minutes 41.95 seconds. Lawlor’s performance was especially impressive given the fact that she was competing against mostly Division 1 runners. Hannah Springhorn ’19 came in third place in the 1,500-meter race at Bowdoin, with teammates Brit Biddle ’19 and Mahal Alvarez-Backus ’19 coming in fourth and seventh. Margaret Giles ’18 finished fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles event with a time of 1 minute 8.72 seconds. Colby finished tenth place in the Aloha Relays. Overall, Colby looks to prepare this week for the NESCAC championships at Bowdoin on April 29, as the postseason will begins.