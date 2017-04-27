Men’s and women’s tennis come up short this weekend

By: John Steenrod on April 27, 2017.

Last week the Colby men’s tennis team hosted Bowdoin, and both the men’s and women’s teams visited Williams. The Williams match marked the end of NESCAC competition for the men, while the women still had Bates on Tuesday.

On Thursday, fourth-ranked Bowdoin defeated Colby’s men’s team, ranked 32nd, 7-2. Colby’s two wins came from Vlad Murad ’17 and Scott Altmeyer ’20. Murad, who is the ninth-ranked player in the northeast, had a very strong showing to beat fifth-ranked Luke Tercek 6-4, 6-2. Murad, a senior, has been a mainstay at the top of Colby’s lineup throughout his time on the Hill, and he is likely to qualify for the NCAA tournament as an individual. He was honored before the match alongside fellow seniors Carl Reid and Cam Hillier. These three players have been instrumental in leading the team this year, with Murad and Reid as the team’s top ranked players and Hillier as the emotional leader of the team. All three will be sorely missed next year. Reid, who will graduate as the most decorated player in Colby tennis history, did not play against Bowdoin, and Hillier lost his match 6-3, 6-2. Altmeyer won a very competitive match against 19th-ranked Kyle Wolfe. He won the first set 6-1, but lost the second 6-0. In the tie breaking set, Altmeyer pulled off a 10-7 victory. Murad continued to perform well as the Mules visited Williams on Sunday. He won his match against Williams’ Rohan Shastri 7-6, 6-0 for Colby’s only singles win on the day. The Mules also won one doubles match, with Hillier and Shaw Speer ’18 defeating Jordan Sadowski and Shastri 9-7. Unfortunately, none of the other matches were close with the exception of Altmeyer’s 6-1, 7-6 defeat. The Mules lost 7-2, bringing their record to 10-7 and 2-5 in the NESCAC.

On the women’s side, Williams beat Colby 8-1. The Mules lone win came as Jamie Pine ’19 forced Williams’ Emily Zheng into a retirement. However, Williams, ranked fourth in the nation and second in the northeast, won all other matches in dominant fashion. The best game a Mule had was when Maddie Lupone ’18 lost 6-1, 6-2. This loss dropped Colby’s NESCAC record to just 1-5, and their overall record to 8-6. This year Colby only has one senior and one junior on the roster, so look to improve as they gain more experience in the next couple years.

The men’s team looks to close out its regular season on Sunday with a final home match against Southern Maine. The Mules could also potentially send two players to the NCAA tournament, as ninth-ranked Murad and seventh-ranked Reid both have a shot. While the women’s team wrapped up their season against Bates this past Tuesday.