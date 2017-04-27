Men’s ultimate qualifies for regional tournament

By: Kevin Ahn on April 27, 2017.

This past weekend the men’s ultimate frisbee team headed down to Dartmouth College to participate in the Ultimate Frisbee Sectional Tournament. The men had a fantastic showing over the weekend and have advanced to the Regional Tournament. The previous weekend, the 24th-ranked women’s team competed in their own Sectional Tournament but, unfortunately, came up short against Bates and Bowdoin and could not advance to the Regional Tournament.

The men’s team entered the weekend the fifth seeded team out of seven behind Bates (4), Bowdoin (3), Dartmouth (2), and Middlebury (1). Prior to the tournament Ethan VanderWilden ’20 noted that the team

“has a real shot at qualifying for the regional tournament because [the team is] very close in skill to the other teams participating.” At the end of the tournament, the Mules recorded a respectable 2-4 record against some very skilled teams during the tournaments pool play.

In pool play, the Mules first faced off against Bates in a close match in which Colby lost in the end 13-7. The game started out in favor of the Bobcats who built up a solid lead throughout the first half. Going into the second half, the Mules had a “five-point swing [that just] wasn’t enough to make up the deficit” noted freshman player Alan Leggett. Despite a strong second half filled with momentum, the Mules fell just short of a victory. Next, the men took on number three seeded Bowdoin Polar Bears. In a game quite like the first, the Mules lost to Bowdoin 13-8. The first victory of the day came against the University of Maine-Farmington (UMF). The Mules took a quick lead and never looked back, ending the game with a total of 13 points against UMF’s seven points. In the next game, against Keene State, the Men’s team kept their stride from the previous game and won 13-9. A peculiar note about the weekend for the Mules were the game scores. In every game that the team played, the winning team scored a total of 13 points. The final two games for the Mules did not go in Colby’s favor at they lost to both Dartmouth (13-5) and to the number-one seeded Middlebury team (13-7). In the final game, in an attempt to fluster Middlebury, the Mules attempted a strategy which Ballie Stein ’20 described as very “unorthodox” in which the team distracted the entirety of the Middlebury team using a series of comedic plays. Stein reflected on the weekend stating: “overall it was a great opportunity to really test ourselves against our close rivals and a very fun weekend.”

Heading into the bracket play, the Mules first faced off against Bates. This second time around, however, the game was extremely close with Colby losing 10-9 in Ultimate’s version of overtime. Despite losing the first round of bracket play, the Mules continued bracket play against Keene State and rolled over the team 13-4. Based on these and the other teams’ results, the Mules have qualified for the Regional Tournament this upcoming weekend.