Men’s Swimming and Diving break multiple school records

By: Ben Freeland on February 23, 2017.

With one last lunge at the wall, the Colby Men’s 200 meter medley team, composed of Carter Garfield ’19, John Blackburn ’17, Xander Geiersbach ’20, and Matt Jones ’20 broke the school record—the third record break of their NESCAC championship weekend with a time of 1:33.40. This medley team was impressive, but, it was the depth of relay performances that stood out for the 10th place Colby Mens Swimming & Diving team at Wesleyan this weekend. In addition to the 200 medley team’s school record breaking performance, the 400 medley relay team of Geiersbach, Garfield, Gavin Blake ’18, and Kyle Wong ’18 took ninth place with a time of 3:29.05, breaking another school record. Though the 200 freestyle relay team of Jacob Tower ’19, John Devine ’18, Matt Jones ’20, and Blackburn did not break a school record, their time of 1:25.43 was the third-fastest in school history and placed them in ninth.

On the individual side, Geiersbach had a big day on Saturday in the 100 backstroke. He finished in seventh place in the finals and nearly broke the Colby record of 50.87 in his pre-lim with a time of 50.98. Additionally, Jones finished 18th in the meet in the 100 meter butterfly, with a school top-five time of 51.41.

Garfield’s individual performance on day one stands out as well. Garfield broke a 14-year-old school record with a time of 1:54.28 in the individual medley.

Colby also had some impressive finishes in the sprints. Blackburn finished 15th for the Mules in the 50 meter freestyle with his best time of 21.34 coming in the prelim, the fifth best in Colby history. Geiersbach placed 17th in the 50 backstroke with a time of 24.01, the second-best time for 50 backstroke in Colby Men’s Swimming history.

The Mules came out of the pool on day one in an impressive seventh place position, already having garnered over 200 points—over half of what they had scored in the entire championship in the previous year. By day two, despite the Mules having fallen into 10th place, they had racked up 348 total team points, reaching the brink of where their total points had been after all three days the previous year. Only 12 points were needed on the final day to eclipse the previous year’s men’s total score. They would surpass the mark with a fleury of quality finishes on the final day.

On the diving side, Jonny Pintauro ’17 managed to qualify for the finals in both the 1 meter and 3 meter disciplines. In the 3 meter, Pintauro finished eighth with a score of 356.50 while placing an impressive sixth in the 1 meter finals with a total score of 371.75

Trevor Losert ’20 also made the finals for the 1 meter and finished eighth with a score of 350.85. In the 3 meter, Losert did not make the finals but finished in 10th with a total score of 326.25.

On the final day in the pool, Geiersbach and Blackburn would both finish 16th place in their respective races. Geiersbach had a time of 1:53.08 in the 200 backstroke preliminary race, while Blackburn, in the prelim of his 100 meter freestyle, finished with a time of 46.70. Harris Kim ’20 would show just how deep the future of Colby swimming is by placing 22nd for the Mules in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:00.59.

After all the records broken, the men’s swimming team can walk away from the NESCAC Championships satisfied with their performance. The team will have the offseason to prepare to capitalize on the promise they’ve shown. Although they are losing seniors Blackburn, Pintauro, and Joe Knight, the Mules still have a lot to look forward to as seven first-years competed. The future is bright, but it will take a lot of hard work to bring the team up to the level they hope to be at next year.