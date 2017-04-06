Men’s lacrosse struggles to find rhythm in early season losses

By: Aidan Cyr on April 6, 2017.

After the tragic death of Coach Jack Sandler last year, Colby Men’s Lacrosse has struggled to get back into form with three different coaches in the past three seasons. After a year with an interim head coach, Coach Guy Van Arsdale is trying to get Colby Lacrosse back on the map. The task is proving difficult as Colby sits at 1-7 after this weekend, and has not won over the past five games. After an 8-5 win over Trinity College on Mar. 12, Colby entered spring break trying to continue their momentum against the perennial superpower in Division 3 lacrosse, the Tufts Jumbos. Colby lost 10-7 to Tufts on Mar. 18 after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter. Captain Austin Sayre ’17 had three goals for Colby.

Following a close 10-8 loss to Vassar College on Mar. 21, Colby lost to Connecticut College 11-9. Colby took the lead going into the half but had no answers in the third quarter as Connecticut scored six goals to Colby’s one. Colby scored the only two goals of the fourth quarter but Connecticut’s stifling defense prevented Colby from coming out on top. It was another big day for Sayre who scored four goals. The story of the game was Connecticut’s face-off man, Ben Parens, who won 22 out of 24 faceoffs, leaving Connecticut with a huge advantage after each goal. Colton Michel ’19 finished with two goals and an assist and Lane Kadish ’20 also tacked on two goals. On Mar. 29, the Mules lost to Keene State 17-10.

On Saturday April 1, the Mules faced off against Wesleyan University in Connecticut. After jumping out to an early lead at 2-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to goals from Sayre and Tucker Dietrick ’18. The second quarter was dominated by Wesleyan as they scored four unanswered goals to end.

Again, the third quarter didn’t go Colby’s way as Wesleyan scored six goals to Colby’s two. Three of their third quarter goals came from Harry Stanton, who scored as time ran out in the third quarter to make it 10-4. This single-handed effort seemed good enough to put the game out of reach, but as the fourth quarter started Colby made things interesting. Goals from Sayre and Kevin Seiler ’17 in the beginning of the fourth brought the game to 10-6 with nine minutes to go, but Wesleyan scored again to make it 11-6 after a few unforced errors from the Mules. Goalie CJ Layton ’19 had 11 stops on 22 shots for Colby. The team will look to turn their season around, starting with a game against Amherst this Saturday April 8.