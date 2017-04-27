Men’s lacrosse snaps three-game losing streak with win over Middlebury

By: Drew Ladner on April 27, 2017.

Colby Men’s Lacrosse snagged their third victory this past Saturday with a 13-10 win over Middlebury College.

The team entered the game with just one conference win on the season and ranked near the bottom of the NESCAC standings. They had lost three home games in a row, and had to travel to Middlebury to face the 6-7 Panthers, a team they had not beaten since 2012.

The Mules asserted themselves from the very start of the game. Jack Marschke ’20 won the opening faceoff, scooped up the ground ball, and ran into the Middlebury defensive zone. After a few quick passes and 19 seconds of play, Kevin Seiler ’17 scored the Mules’ first goal, giving Colby a lead they would not give up. Colton Michel ’19 scored a second Colby goal soon thereafter that gave the team a 2-0 lead and put the Panthers on their heels.

Colby maintained control for most of the game, but Middlebury mounted a late comeback effort. Up 11-5 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Mules struggled to maintain offensive possession. They spent the first five and a half minutes in their defensive end and saw three Middlebury goals off 13 shots. Middlebury scored a fourth goal off a Colby penalty and narrowed the game to 11-9 with 8:37 remaining.

When the Colby defense finally slowed down the Middlebury attack, the Mules’ offense took over. Goals by Cillian Connor ’18 and Austin Sayre ’17 in the final three minutes secured Colby’s second NESCAC win of the season.

Seiler had his best game of the season, scoring four goals on eight shots. He also scooped up three ground balls and had one assist. Michel also had an outstanding game offensively. He assisted his teammates in three goals and scored two of his own. This type of game has become familiar to Michel, who has had three games this month in which he tallied at least three assists.

Last week against Williams, the Mules’ penalties gave the Ephs six goals in Colby’s 16-10 loss. Against Middlebury, the Mules gave up fewer penalties, but still need to improve their man-down defense. The Panthers converted on three out of their five man-up opportunities—including one during their late comeback attempt—while the Mules did not convert either of theirs. In fact, Colby’s current man-up percentage is just 19.5 percent and they have not converted any in their last three games.

Colby Men’s Lacrosse wrapped up their season yesterday against undefeated Bates College. Depsite playing against a team that has not only scored on nearly 50 percent of their man-up opportunities, but also did not commit a single penalty last weekend against Connecticut College, the Mules looked strong against them.

The season is now over but the future of Colby Men’s Lacrosse is still bright. The team graduates just five seniors: Seiler, Sayre, Joe Anile ’17, Sean Dougherty ’17, and Josh Reed ’17. Though these are some big losses, the team will maintain many of its key players, including goalkeeper C.J. Layton ’19. With nearly half the team made up of current first-years, the team can expect major improvement based on their experience this season.