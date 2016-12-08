Men’s Hockey sweeps Bowdoin

By: Jacob Adner on December 8, 2016.

Colby Men’s Ice Hockey came out victorious in two defining games against major NESCAC rival Bowdoin this past weekend. Each game told a different story that resulted in a Colby victory. A back and forth battle on Friday night followed by a great comeback on Saturday wrote another chapter in the rivalry’s storied history.

The loaded weekend began Friday night on Bowdoin’s ice. Colby came into the game 3-1 overall with an impressive 2-0 start in the NESCAC. The first period showcased back and forth offensive pushes by both teams. Andrew Tucci ’20 made 21 of his 41 saves in the first period. Bowdoin’s Peter Cronin played well in net opposite Tucci tallying 27 saves through the first two periods. The tie finally broke late in the second period as Bowdoin’s Cody Todesco managed to beat Tucci to give the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead. However, their lead would not last long as Colby capitalized on a power play. Kienan Scott ’20 came into the game and took only 33 seconds to score on a slap shot that deflected off a Bowdoin defender into the back of the net. Two minutes later, Colby took the lead as Cam McDonald ’18 snuck the puck past Cronin. Despite multiple opportunities for Bowdoin in the remaining 18 minutes, Colby’s defensive endurance preserved the victory. A well-played game on both sides set the stage for what turned out to be a phenomenal rematch at the Harold Alfond Rink.

Saturday’s game produced a much more offensive game on both sides. Multiple lead changes and a great comeback by Colby resulted in a 5-4 win. Bowdoin took the initial lead scoring on a power play with just over three minutes remaining in the first period. Colby quickly evened the score with a rebound goal by Phil Kiltirinos ’18. However, strong offense from Bowdoin to start the second period yielded a two-goal lead. With the score at 3-1, Colby needed some help to climb back into the game. Senior Jack Burton ’17 sparked the comeback by coming across the crease and scoring with only four minutes into the second. 12 minutes later, JP Schulen ’20 tied the game at 3-3. The Mules and Polar Bears remained tied heading into what would become a very exciting third period.

Three minutes into the third period Bowdoin reclaimed the lead 4-3. From there on, the Mules took control of the game. Just over six minutes into the third period, the Mules finally capitalized on a power play opportunity off the stick of Jack Burton ’17. Senior co-captain EJ Rauseo ’17 kept the pressure on the Polar Bears scoring what would be the game winner on a break away goal. The Mules spent remaining minutes fending off a relentless Bowdoin attack. Bowdoin’s best opportunity came with one minute remaining as Colby played with three men down. Great defense and stout goaltending by Tucci completed the sweep of the Polar Bears.

The Mules are off to a hot start thus far this year. Scott described the camaraderie and fight that this team brings week after week. “It was a great effort from our guys this weekend. We fought hard and won two emotional games against a good Bowdoin team. It wasn’t any one person; each and every guy helped us get these four points. It was an all around team weekend, and the Colby community showed great love and support for our team throughout.” If the team continues their exemplary play, Colby Men’s Ice Hockey could be on track for a memorable season. The Mules look to continue their success at Connecticut College this coming Friday.