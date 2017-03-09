Love second season out March 10

By: Cleo Aukland on March 9, 2017.

Looking for the next binge-able TV show? Love, a ten episode Netflix series starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust which came out February 2016, is about just that. Love. It’s nuanced, coated with layers of internal struggles and relationship pains. The second season comes out on Netflix on Friday, March 10.The show begins with two bad breakups for Mickey (Jacobs) and Gus (Rust), how they handle things separately, and find their way into each other’s lives at the end of the first episode of the first season. Written by Rust and his wife Lesley Arfin, the show stays true to reality with flowing curses and nudity and shows intimacy issues with uncanny clarity.

Set in sunny Los Angeles, the uncomfortable circumstances contrast with the sunny skies and waving palm trees. Mickey’s ex-boyfriend is a cocaine addict who lives with his parents, while Gus’ ex-girlfriend touts that he is “too nice” and lies about cheating on him so he will leave her. Mickey, fed up with her ex’s immaturity and inability to stay sober, breaks up with him; she wants something more stable and dependable. Gus leaves to find an apartment and start over alone, mourning the loss of a woman he loved and learning how to function as a bachelor. He finds an apartment surrounded by college students and attends a kegger. Uprooted from their comfort zones, the two run into each other in a gas station in the morning, whereupon Mickey gets in a fight with the cashier and Gus offers to pay.

The first season illustrates the backdrop of their relationship; Gus sees Mickey as the “bad girl” he craves to make him more reckless and harbors a crush on her from the start, while Mickey takes longer to develop feelings for him. Alternatively, Gus is the nice, dependable guy she thinks she needs. As both characters strive to fit into a relationship they’ve defined separately, they butt heads and realize that they might not be suited to each other after all. Love does a remarkable job showing individual flaws and uncomfortable circumstances. Each episode is, in the vein of many new Netflix like Master of None and Easy, more interested in being real than sugarcoated. Love is complicated, messy, and awkward, and it’s fascinating to watch it unfold in a ten-episode series. Picture a cartoon heart with thorns as its overall aesthetic.

The new season comes out this Friday March 10th and continues with the same characters. It promises more exploration into personal problems and addictions and how Mickey and Gus will work together to further their relationship. We left them in a gas station parking lot, the same one where they met, and Mickey admits her sex and love addiction.

The second season will continue from there. The first episode, as discussed by producer Judd Apatow and Jacobs and Rust, will test the characters’ self control more than ever and delve into more self-searching. In this season, they will depart from matters of simple attraction and confusion to further self-exploration and healing. For those looking for something new, Love is a foray into somebody else’s life that might leave you questioning their decisions, but intrigued at the skilled telling of a stranger’s love story.