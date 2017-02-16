Lady Gaga sings subtly political halftime show

By: Olivia Ainsworth on February 16, 2017.

Lady Gaga took the stage at the halftime show for Superbowl 51 in Houston, Texas and did not disappoint. Gaga and football fans alike praised the show for its quality vocals, high energy, and creative choreography.

The performance began with a staged leap off the top of the stadium following a mashup of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.” Gaga descended on wires onto her stage where a medley of songs played until she broke into “Poker Face.” Unlike halftime shows in past years, Gaga did not feature any other artists and played only her own songs, with the exception of her opening number. She played songs mostly from her earlier albums, including “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and “Bad Romance.”

One of the biggest arguments to come after the performance is whether or not her show was inherently political. People across the board have said that her performance was starkly apolitical in what has been an extremely politicized climate; however, others found the performance to be subversive in its political message.

The inclusion of “Born This Way,” with the lyrics “No matter gay, straight, or bi/Lesbian, transgendered life/I’m on the right track baby/I was born to survive,” has been seen as a jab at Vice President Mike Pence, who is notoriously anti-LGBTQ.

Adding in a stanza from “This Land Is Your Land” was also seen as a political jab at President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban and proposal to build a wall between Mexico and the US. Woody Guthrie, the composer of “This Land Is Your Land,” was disillusioned with the ideal of a free America when he wrote the song, and many saw the inclusion of the song in Gaga’s performance as discreet yet purposeful.

This halftime performance will go in the books as a successful performance that managed to avoid technical errors and extensive criticism.