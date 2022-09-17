Hay Fever Among Children Worsens Asthma Outlook

Research shows that children with hay fever are more likely to develop asthma and other related conditions. The symptoms of hay fever may include coughing, runny nose, and itching. Symptoms can be relieved with antihistamines, which are usually available over the counter. Eye drops can help reduce itching and swelling of the eyes. The medications may also have adverse side effects, including a sour taste and nose irritation.

Hay fever is caused by an allergic reaction to pollen, a powdery substance released by plants during their reproductive cycle. The severity of hay fever symptoms depends on the type of pollen and the weather. The worst symptoms may occur in the spring or summer, while milder symptoms may occur in other times of the year. The condition may lead to asthma if not treated immediately. Children with hay fever may also develop a more serious condition called allergic rhinitis.

There is no cure for hay fever, but you can control symptoms with over-the-counter or prescription medication. Over-the-counter medications include antihistamines and cromoglycates, which prevent allergic reactions, as well as corticosteroids, which reduce swelling and inflammation. However, for severe cases, a prescription may be required. It is important to check with your GP or pharmacist for advice about the best treatment for your child.

Asthma medication can be effective for controlling asthma symptoms, and a good medication regimen should help your child participate in physical activities, including sports. The goal of treatment should be to reduce the number of missed school days and improve your child’s self-management skills. Asthma is a chronic disease and needs medication on a daily basis. Depending on the severity of the condition, some children will need medication all year round, while others will only need it during certain seasons. Your doctor will discuss the best treatment regimen for your child with you and prescribe the right medications and doses for your child.

Children with asthma should never stop taking their daily anti-inflammatory medications unless your doctor recommends it. Stopping the medication can lead to increased inflammation and worsen asthma symptoms. Some children may even die of asthma, which is a tragic result. Fortunately, the vast majority of deaths from asthma are preventable. The risk of death is significantly higher in children of color, Hispanic children, and children with previous life-threatening asthma episodes.

There are a variety of preventative measures you can take if your child has hay fever. You can try breathing exercises, massage, or drinking warm liquids. However, make sure not to drink too much water, as too much fluid can be harmful. Also, try to stay home until the symptoms have subsided.

As children get older, asthma symptoms generally improve. However, those children who have persistent asthma may have the condition well into adolescence. The longer children suffer from asthma, the greater their chance of developing it in adulthood.