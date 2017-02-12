Colby has canceled classes and has closed the College ahead of Winter Storm Orson. The storm is expected to drop over two feet of snow on campus and in the surrounding area. This is just the fifth time since 1952 that Colby has closed due to snow. According to a press release from the College, all non-essential staff have been dismissed and many buildings will remained closed through Tuesday, February 13, night.
College closes ahead of Winter Storm Orson
Author: Kiernan Somers
