Colby sweeps 5,000 meter race at track and field meet

By: John Steenrod on April 13, 2017.

Colby Track and Field took a small squad to Brunswick, Maine to compete in the Bowdoin Invitational, but that didn’t stop the Mules from putting on a strong performance as the women’s team took third and the men’s team took fourth. In just about everything Colby competed in, the Mules did exceedingly well, winning multiple events, and placing high in others. The field only consisted of eight Maine schools, with host team Bowdoin having the best all around performance winning first place in the men’s and second place in the women’s. In the women’s meet, Bowdoin was defeated by Southern Maine.

Michaela Garrett ’17 led the women’s team with a huge victory in the hammer throw with a toss of 163 feet. Garrett continued her dominant performance in the the shot put and the discus, getting second in both with throws of 33-11.25 and 115-07, respectively. This continues a very strong senior season for Garrett. The women’s team also had major success in the 5,000 meter run, taking the top three spots. Caitlin Lawlor ’18 won the event with a time of 18:09.70. She was followed by Elizabeth Holland ’19 and Mahal Alvarez-Backus ’19, who ran 18:51.28 and 19:14.64, respectively. Alvarez-Backus held off Bowdoin’s Julia O’Rourke at the finish, crossing the line just .82 seconds before O’Rourke. Brit Biddle ’19 won Colby’s third event with a time of 4:58.20 in the 1,500 meter run in a large field of 26 competitors. Biddle also had a strong showing in the 800, where she ran a 2:28.16 to take third place.

The men’s team was led by junior David Chelimo who won the 5,000 meter run with a time of 15:07.91. His victory meant that Colby swept the 5k in both the men’s and women’s meet. Chelimo was joined in the top five by Griffin Gagnon ’17 and Nathan Madeira ’17, who took third and fifth place. Steven Parrott ’19 competed in the hammer throw for the Mules, and ended up taking third place with a throw of 133-09. Liam McDonough ’20 rounded out the scoring for the Mules with a fifth place finish in the 1,500 meter run. He ran a time of 4:13.99. The men mostly sent distance runners to the meet, with the exception of Parrott, opting to give the rest of the team the weekend off.

After a relatively quiet weekend, both Mules teams will be heading to Tufts next weekend for the Tufts Invitational. As the season winds down, the Mules will be getting ready for Maine States and the Aloha Relays, and ultimately the NESCAC Championships coming up on April 29.