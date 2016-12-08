Colby alumni earn punishment following May 22 dumpster fire

By: Will Walkey on December 8, 2016.

Three Colby alumni pleaded guilty this past Tuesday to criminal mischief after they had taken part in starting a fire in a dumpster outside the senior apartments on May 22, just hours before the Class of 2016 commencement. Each student plead guilty.

The graduates, Ryan Neville `16, Andrew Ferraro `16, and Jesse Eddy `16, were sentenced to 50 hours of community service or a donation of $500 to a nonprofit organization in Kennebec County. In addition, they are required to participate in a forum with law enforcement officials at Colby in the spring, pay the $1,438 in damages to the Waterville Fire Department and Waste Management, not use or possess alcohol for one year, and pay a $100 dollar fine for burning without a permit, according to The Morning Sentinel.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Moloney, who attended the court hearing, interviewed the three alumni. She said, “They gave a truthful interview on what happened and why, and they were remorseful and they wished they hadn’t done it.”

Regarding the case, Maloney mentioned, “This was a stupid prank that, thankfully, didn’t get out of hand.” Alcohol was clearly a fuel in the mischief of the fire, which was started at 4:30 A.M. after a firecracker was set off in the large dumpster.

At 1:00 A.M. that same night, 200 students were involved in a 1:00 A.M. bonfire in the same area. The two fires were unrelated, and the three convicted alumni have no connection to the previous blaze. However, Alumnus Jonathan Sdao `16 was arrested with two counts of assault and refusing to submit to arrest after he had allegedly threw a bottle at two police officers during the 1:00 A.M. bonfire incident, according to the Sentinel.

The charges against the students were put in place to ensure that such criminal activities never happen again on Colby’s campus, according to the Sentinel. Maloney mentioned that her office would proceed with a criminal mischief charge against one other individual in the case.

Colby’s director of communications, Kate Carlisle, made no comment to the Sentinel about this case. It’s not the first case of criminal activities, or even fires, on Mayflower Hill.

Maloney stated that the fire could have had “some serious repercussions if anyone had been hurt.” Thankfully, nobody did.

This activity occurred during Colby’s senior week. This year, the Class of 2017 and Colby will likely try to prevent similar circumstances. Colby has continued to emphasize dorm vandalism as a problem for the College, and will welcome the forum with the three alumni in the Spring.