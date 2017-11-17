The Cheap Seats with Brandon Troisi ’19

As the football season has just come to a close after beating Bowdoin College, the Echo sat down with Brandon Troisi ’19 to discuss Celebrities, Milkshakes, and Autobiographies for this edition of the Cheap Seats.
Echo (E): When did you start playing football?
Brandon Troisi (T): It was around sixth grade when I was eleven or twelve.
E: Favorite Football Memory?
T: Winning the division championship my senior of high school.
E: Describe your favorite meme in word form?
T: This is a loaded question. The comforting a sad girl with a broom one.
E: Let’s play word association.
E: Jackie
T: Hang
E:Tom Brady
T: Football
E:Watermelon
T: Fruit
E: If you could be any celebrity for a week who would it be?
T: Tom Brady.
E: Guilty pleasure song?
T: Let me check my playlist real quick, oh definitely Body Like A Backroad.
E: Team Iron Man or team Captain America?
T: Hmm Iron Man, because Captain America kind of seems like a douche. And Iron Mancreated all of his own stuff.
E: Team Jacob or team Edward (from Twilight)?
T: Oh, I guess Jacob because Edward seems creepy from what Ive heard.
E: What does the fox say? And what do you say in response to the fox?
T: I would say ring a ding ding ding thing a bing ting or whatever that song says.
E: What is your deepest secret?
T: I am not going to answer that.
E: What do you think about alone in a car?
T: It depends what my mood is, if I just got back from football practice I will be thinking about my next game. Otherwise its food.
E: What is your spirit animal?
T: This probably sounds Cliché, but a Mule.
Echo: Would you rather fight 100 duck sized horses or one horse sized duck?
T: 100 duck sized horses.
E: You’re stuck on a desert island with one of your teammates. Who do you bring and why?
T: I would bring one of my other Junior linemates since I know I could count on them.
E: Are French fries supposed to be dipped in milkshakes?
T: No. They are not supposed to be but its not as bad as you think.
E: What’s something that you believe is severely underrated?
T: Craft beers I guess.
E: You just finished your autobiography, but you need a title, what is it?
E: My Crazy Weird Life.