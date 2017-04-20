The Cheap Seats with Andrew Sterup

In this edition of the Cheap Seats, we sit down with baseball’s Andrew Sterup ’19 to discuss penguins, Taylor Swift song, and the apocalypse.

Echo: The apocalypse has begun. What are three items you bring to help you survive it and why?

Andrew Sterup: A tent for shelter, a backpack for storage and carrying things, and a machete because machetes are cool.

Echo: What is your spirit animal and why?

AS: A golden retriever because I’m pretty happy and outgoing.

Echo: What do you think about when you’re alone in the car?

AS: If I stare out the window for a long time, I bet it looks like I’m in a music video.

Echo: Which Taylor Swift song are you and why?

AS: “22” because I dress kind of like a hipster sometimes.

Echo: You’re stuck on a desert island with one of your teammates. Who do you bring and why?

AS: Matt [Treveloni ’18]. He was a boy scout for a year when he was a kid.

Echo: A penguin walks through the door wearing a cowboy hat. What does he say and why is he here?

AS: “I’m the sheriff of the South Pole, and I’m hankering for a drink.” Seems like a perfectly reasonable situation, I bet the South Pole needs law and order.

Echo: Funniest teammate?

AS: Dan Schoenfeld [’18], no question.