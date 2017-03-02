Boulos donation to help fund athletic complex

By: Jonathan Stempel on March 2, 2017.

Long-time benefactors of Colby, Sheri and Joe Boulos ’68, have committed $10 Million to support the construction of the new athletic center on campus. The gift will continue their tradition of supporting Colby Athletics, as the couple previously donated to name the Boulos Family Fitness Center in the current facility.

Joe Boulos is the founder of The Boulos Company, a commercial real estate and development firm based in Portland, Maine and affiliated with the CBRE Group. The couple are active philanthropists in Maine, having been awarded the Philanthropist of the Year award from Colby’s Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement in 2008 for their support of Maine charities and organizations. Boulos, a veteran himself, established the Boulos Family Scholarship in 2005 to provide Maine Veterans of the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with a college education.

Following his graduation from Colby in 1968, Boulos served a tour of duty in the Marine Corps. Shortly thereafter, Boulos served as a commercial pilot in in southeast Asia and Africa. In 1975, Boulos returned to Maine, establishing the Boulos Company. The company is the largest commercial real estate company in the State and has received the Developer of the Year award from both the Finance Authority of Maine and the Maine Real Estate Developer’s Foundation. Additionally, the Company is involved in the Waterville market and most recently consulted on the $20 million sale of the Hathaway Center.

In 2016, Colby indicated its intention to construct a new athletics complex to replace the aging Alfond Athletic Center, which was constructed in 1960. The new facility will be 340,000 square feet and will include a state of the art indoor track-and-field competition center, multiple squash courts, an expanded gymnasium, an updated hockey arena, and fitness center, which will be named in honor of the Boulos’ gift. Additionally, the complex will feature Maine’s first 50-meter pool, and an open-atrium providing outdoor light to the entire facility.

The College has already begun construction on three new competition fields, which are slated to be ready for the upcoming fall athletic season. The field complex, which includes a multi-purpose practice field, a competition soccer field, and the relocation of Bill Alfond Field, a multi-sport field used for Field Hockey and Lacrosse. Like the recently completed baseball and softball complex and the athletic center itself and these fields will be available for use by the broader community.

In a recent interview with The Morning Sentinel, President David A. Greene stated that the new athletic complex will continue to extend the school’s ability to serve Waterville by “providing local teams the opportunities to practice and compete in world-class athletic facilities and state-of-the-art fields.”

In addition to the $10 million donation, the Boulos family donated $350,000 to the Colby fund which, according to the College, is being used to support financial aid, faculty and academic programs, athletics, and student life.

As former chair of the Board of Trustees, Boulos worked to extend the college’s “no-loan” financial aid policy to all students with demonstrated need. Under his purview as chair between 2004 and 2009, the college raised over $300 million. In 2010, Boulos was awarded the Ernest C. Marriner Award for his exceptional commitment to Colby, demonstrated by his lifelong dedication to the support of the College and its goals.

“This phenomenal gift from Joe and Sheri Boulos is an expression of their deep and longstanding commitment to Colby. This gift helps to ensure that Colby is providing our students with the very best experience and the tools they need to be competitive at a national level,” President of Colby David A. Greene stated in a press release. “It also extends our ability to serve Waterville and the surrounding areas by providing local teams the opportunities to practice and compete in world-class athletic facilities and state-of-the-art fields. The Boluses’ generosity is truly a gift to Maine.”

The new athletic complex is slated to open in 2020 and the College is currently fundraising to offset costs of its construction. The Boulos gift is the first major gift supporting this cause.