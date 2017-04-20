Baseball shows promise, splits games throughout the week

By: John Steenrod on April 20, 2017.

Colby Baseball opened up a five game home stand on Monday as they faced off against the University of Maine-Farmington. Coming off of a three game series against Trinity College where they went 1-2, Colby started their week strong with a 7-0 victory. However, the score did not represent the competitiveness of the game: neither team was able to score in the first four innings, and Colby only had a 2-0 lead going into the seventh inning.

The Mules first run came in the fifth. Andrew Sterup ’19 doubled off of an outfield error and eventually scored what proved to be the game winning run on a sacrifice fly. Sterup led the Mules on offense with two hits, two RBI, and one run. Pitcher Taimu Ito ’20 threw the shutout for the Mules and only allowed five hits.

Despite the hot start to the week, the Mules had trouble on the horizon since they would host the number four team in New England, University of Southern Maine (USM). USM jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning, scoring five runs in the fourth. By the bottom of the ninth Colby was down 9-1. However, the Mules still had some fight in them. Colby scored five runs, forcing USM to use three pitchers in one inning. Down by just three, the Mules managed to load the bases with the winning run at the plate. However, USM pulled out the win after the pitcher fielded a grounder for the final out.

The Mules faced a greater challenge next, hosting New England’s best team, the Tufts Jumbos, for a three game series. In the first game, Tufts looked strong against the Mules to start, but Colby was able to score one in the bottom of the fifth to get on the board and cut the lead down to 3-1. However, the Jumbos’ three runs in the top of the sixth made any comeback unlikely. Sterup hit a huge home run in the eighth to bring the score to 6-2, but neither team managed to score again.

The next day Colby and Tufts split a doubleheader. In the first game of the day Emery Dinsmore ’20 pitched another good game after a win at Trinity. Dinsmore pitched five of the seven innings, and held the Jumbos to just one run. Tufts tied the game up at 2-2 in the top of the sixth with a single run, but the Mules responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Colby’s closer, Jackson Ward ’19, held Tufts scoreless in the seventh to secure the win for the Mules. However, Tufts came out firing in the second game of the day, scoring three runs in the first inning. Colby couldn’t find a way to score until the seventh inning when a double from Sterup brought Matt Garcia ’18 in. Tufts responded by scoring four runs in the eighth, bringing the score to 10-1, and finally won 12-3.

The Mules have seven games next week, including four games at Williams next weekend. Their only home game of the stretch is next Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Husson. The Mules only have two weeks left in their season and look to finish strong.