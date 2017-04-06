Baseball looks to improve after spring break trip

By: Katie Kelley on April 6, 2017.

Despite traveling to Florida for the week, Colby baseball didn’t spend the time off in a traditional spring break fashion: the 29-member team played ten games in six days while down in Ft. Myers, Florida. Their first test came against St. Lawrence, and resulted in victory to boost confidence going into the season.

The Mules beat the Saints 15-9, a strong start to an otherwise frustrating week. The next day, Colby beat Western Connecticut State in a much closer 9-8 victory. They then went on to drop the next three matches, losing to Western Conn and Johns Hopkins twice. They certainly didn’t take the losses sitting down, and several players came out of the games looking particularly strong. The team went on to beat St. Joseph’s in the first game, and lost the second, splitting the series. For the final three games of the break, the Mules lost to Wooster and Plymouth State, in three very close games.

Fortunately, there are many games remaining in the season and Colby was able to learn from their dropped runs. They will look to build on their strengths, including strong pitching and catching from veteran players. Tyler Mulberry ’19 reflected on the trip as a whole, saying, “We had very high hopes going into our spring break trip in Florida. We definitely wanted to win games, but we were also focused on strengthening ourselves as a team, both on the field and off. Though we didn’t necessarily come away with some of the results we were hoping for, we played some very good baseball and were overall proud of the way we competed.”

Even with the tough schedule, the Mules took no time off, jumping right back into practice and conference games just as other students were settling back into the routines of school. On Mar. 30, Colby took on Bates for the first true game, and conference game, of the season. Colby fell by only one run, losing the match 4-3 despite having 11 men on base who failed to score. Those numbers will certainly give the Mules something to think about as they look to improve strategy. Ryder Arsenault ’17 and Matt Garcia ’18 looked particularly strong for Colby, each earning runs and several hits. The two look to improve upon the game and their individual stats in a double header against Bates this weekend.

After games were moved from Bates to Colby as a result of poor weather conditions, the two teams battled it out further with two games on Sunday. Bates won both, the first 9-4 and the second 12-0. Colby has certainly not let the series set them back however, and has strong goals that they will continue to pursue. Mulberry offered a final reflection on the optimism of the team for the remainder of the season: “Since the NESCAC playoffs will be held at Colby’s field this May, we have been emphasizing since day one in the fall that we expect to be the ones on that field competing for the title. We play a tough schedule, but we are confident that we have all the pieces necessary to achieve our goal.”

Colby baseball travels to Connecticut next weekend to play a three game series against Trinity College, who are in both their division and conference. Tune in on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. or Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to see the Mules take on the Bantams.