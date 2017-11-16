By: Caitlin Rogers on November 16, 2017.

On Nov. 14 over 3,000 people watched as seven gubernatorial candidates took to the Ostrove stage for the first Democratic Gubernatorial Debate. Though many attendees joined online, there were an estimated 150 people in the auditorium listening to candidates introduce their platforms and field questions about property taxes, education policy, and energy in a panel moderated by Joseph Reisert, the Harriet S. Wiswell and George C. Wiswell Jr. Associate Professor of American Constitutional Law. Each candidate was given two minutes to give an introductory statement before answering questions selected from submissions to both the Colby Democrats and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Seven Democratic candidates attended the event: Jim Boyle, Adam Cote ’95, Patrick Eisenhart, Mark Eves, Janet Mills, Diane Russell, and Betsy Sweet. Member seating and speaking order for answers were chosen randomly. Though many candidates agreed on the main points of issues discussed, each was also able to differentiate their own views. Lily Herrmann ’19 and Nellie LaValle ’18, co-Presidents of the Colby Democrats, recognized the similarities in candidates’ stances, and stated that this overlap means there is a strong group of Democrats already working together at the local level. Reisert and Goldfarb Family Distinguished Professor of American Government and former Director of the Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement Sandy Maisel were both impressed with the civility of the candidates. Maisel requires his students to attend events like this and stated, “we don’t teach government as something ethereal. It is the theory behind which people are practicing the art of government and I want my students to see the art of government in practice.”

While Colby hosted the event, its planning was the result of collaboration between several local organizations. Members of the Colby Democrats, including Ian Baum ’20, Ally Huelbig ’20,

Emma Maccallum ’21, Isabel Adler ’21, Iliana Eber ’20, Charlie Greenberg ’20, LaValle, and Herrmann worked with the College, the Goldfarb Center, Thomas College, and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce to schedule the event. Additionally, the debate was sponsored by four local businesses: Preti Flaherty, Maine Technology Group, Serra Public Affairs, and the Sheraton Corporation.

According to LaValle, community involvement was one of the event’s main goals, “The most challenging part for me was to make sure that we had community members. That was a real goal of ours. We didn’t want it to just be Colby students, we wanted it to bridge the gap.” With this event, LaValle and Herrmann stated that they wanted to bring debate to Colby, give candidates a chance to show their platforms and goals, and show that Colby is aware of and cares about the wider community. Overall, this endeavor appears to be a success. “I thought it was a great event to display how students at Colby can be engaged in the same issues as people from Maine, and how we can bridge that gap better. I think we had a good turnout from community members, not just from Waterville but from the greater Maine area,” Herrmann said. “It was great to see local support for a student event,” LaValle added. The two also said this debate was important to show the wider community that there is a group of students on campus working for Mainers.

Though there are still several months until the primary elections are held on June 12, 2018, this event has been a long time coming. The Colby Democrats first started talking about hosting a political debate on Colby’s last year; however, due to scheduling differences the initial event did not pan out. Instead, they came up with the idea to host an event that would bring candidates together so Colby students and the Maine public could start thinking about who they might support earlier in the race.“The benefit of doing it this early in the Democratic primary is that we were able to set Colby as a place where students and community members at Colby are having conversations about policy issues with a broad range of candidates, which embodies our goal of discourse and dialogue on policy issues, which we both hope to facilitate in our time at Colby,” Herrmann said.

Now that the candidates have been introduced, LaValle hopes that the Colby Democrats can start facilitating opportunities for students to get involved with candidates themselves. “I know that afterward all the candidates came up to me and said they would be in touch moving forward. They all want to have students on their races and they’re looking for interns for the spring,” she said, “The best way to be involved right now is to knock on doors and make phone calls and get out to do the work candidates need. I think [the debate] was a good way for students to see the candidates and decide who they’re interested, who they like, and whose platforms they support so they can go out and do the work afterward.” Reisert commented that working for partisan campaigns is a great first step for students, especially when the campaigns are still in their early stages.

Nile Dixon ’20, secretary of the Colby Republicans, came into the debate expecting a lot of criticism of LePage. However, he said it was interesting to hear the candidates’ perspectives. He commented that in the future he would love to see a debate with nominees from other parties, in a smaller and more defined panel. “I think events like this spark conversation and dialogue,” he said, though he stated that some comments in Monday’s dialogue, like blaming Republicans for current political strife, were concerning. “The negative spin on certain things makes it difficult for people of certain differences in political ideology to have conversations. Events like this make it easier for Democrats to have conversation, but I think there needs to be a push towards conversations between people of different political ideologies.”

To this end, Dixon said the Colby Republicans are working on hosting a debate for Republican Gubernatorial candidates to discuss their platforms and introduce themselves to voters. They are also working on an “Elephant in the Room” event where students who are Republicans can discuss their views and speak with others about politics. “I think there should be more open and non-hostile conversation about politics and political theory. Politics is one thing but political theory is another, and I think having conversation about both is very helpful.” Maisel reiterated Dixon’s statement about campus conversation and debate. “We are demonstrating with the actions of the Goldfarb center and of the student groups that we understand there is a debate going on and there are different philosophies of government and students will have a chance to hear both of them.”

Now that students have heard one side of the debate, both professors and organizers say it is time to start thinking about how to take action and think critically about candidates and ideas. “It will be interesting for students to compare what the candidates look like at this point, early on in the campaign, and how presumably more polished and developed their messages will be five and six months from now,” Reisert said. Additionally, Maisel hopes that with Colby graduate Cote running, students will be more involved and will take on a larger role in non-presidential elections. When students are aware of and invested in Maine issues, he said they are more likely to act on the issues they are passionate about. LaValle stated that this action often comes in the form of Facebook posts or dialogue, but that students should strive to reach beyond these methods of activism.

With the national political arena in turmoil, Hermann thinks it is time to look more closely at the local and state government. “While we focus on what’s going on nationally, there’s a great group of candidates, Democratic candidates specifically, who are working together on issues that we care about and have worked on these issues in the past and want to push our state forward in a progressive way,” Hermann said.As election day draws nearer, collaborations between the College and local organizations have the potential to engender constructive discussions of partisan politics and encourage student engagement in local government.