Walkout against Trump
Over 300 students gathered in Pulver Pavilion last Thursday to protest the election and to take a stand against hate, bigotry and injustice. Students marched from Pulver to Miller Library where they gathered in a show of solidarity and support for undocumented students and Deferred Action for
Hindsight: What to make of Trump’s rise
Throughout the election cycle, political pundits have searched far and wide for reasons that might explain the popularity of
Women’s Rugby advances to national tournament
After beating top seed University of Maine Orono (UMO) 38-22 last Saturday, the Colby Women’s Rugby Football Club (CWRFC)
Review of Bon Appétit
In September, The Echo commissioned an online poll which asked returning students how they felt about the changes to dining services under the direction
Young Americans for Liberty, free speech and beach balls
Who was responsible for the lifesize beachball in the Spa this week? Well, it was the campus Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) who created the display to
New buildings, new attitude
“I think, in general, Colby has not done a great job of telling its own story and being out in the world much more broadly,” President Greene
Five Guys opens new location in Augusta
Augusta’s newest grub spot has opened up this week.
Colby alumni earn punishment following May 22 dumpster fire
Three Colby alumni pleaded guilty this past Tuesday to
Progressive measures pass in Maine
For the fourth time in the history of the United
How did world-famous act Kesha end up at Colby?
Kesha’s performance at the Fall Concert three
Continuing currents: the rise and fall of Waterville
Unlike schools in metropolitan areas, it is safe to
Faces of Colby: Tony Tuell, dog owner and engineer
Tony Tuell, Supervisor of Mechanical and Electrical
Men’s Hockey sweeps Bowdoin
Colby Men’s Ice Hockey came out victorious in two defining games against major NESCAC rival Bowdoin this past weekend. Each game told a different story
Women’s Basketball finishes first six games 3-3
Six games into the season, the Colby women’s basketball team stand with a 3-3 record. The team began their season November 18, facing Rensselaer
Women’s Hockey suffers back-to-back losses
Last weekend, the Mules looked to take down Hamilton in a doubleheader at home but instead suffered back to back 3-0 defeats at the Alfond Rink. At the
In defense of patriotism
No one foresaw the results of the 2016 election. Donald Trump’s victory is the stuff of legend and will surely be talked about for decades to come. As a
Reconsidering the reasons behind Trump’s victory
I wanted to wait for a few days before in long form regarding the election. I know emotions have been running high and that this is a very difficult time
The electoral college: The cause of a tragedy
Donald Trump’s election is, as The New Yorker put it, a national tragedy. What was the cause of this tragedy? Political commentators have said that the
Pen to Paper: Prayers
These prayers are to be walked— soft chalk pathways lined with rosebushes. How my purpose has caught in the hedgerows, tangled silver threads among the
Worldvision excites Colby with multilingual song and dance
Last Thursday night, students and faculty crowded into Ostrove Auditorium to see a show put on by a rare group of performers: Colby’s language classes.
In interview, The Rooks prepare to spread NESCAC love this Friday in Lopo
This Friday night at 9:00 P.M., The Rooks, a New York based “indie-soul and R&B band” will take the stage in The Bobby Silberman Lounge as part of
